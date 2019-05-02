Under Armour +5% after margins improve

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) jumps 4.58% after the company edges past Q1 sales estimates with a $1.20B tally (+2% Y/Y, +3% constant currency).

Standing out during the quarter is the 25% jump in Asia Pacific revenue and 4.4% gain in revenue from the connected fitness business.

Wholesale revenue was up 5% to $818M during the quarter and direct-to-consumer revenue was down 6% to $331M.

Gross margin was up 100 bps Y/Y to 45.2% of sales vs. 45.1% consensus, driven higher by product cost improvements, regional product mix and prior period restructuring charges. SG&A expenses fell 1% to $510M to account for 42.3% of revenue.

Operating margin was 2.9% of sales vs. 0.6% consensus.

Inventory fell 24% Y/Y.

Looking ahead, Under Armour anticipates FY19 revenue growth of 3% to 4% and EPS of $0.33 to $0.34 vs. $0.31 to $0.33 prior and $0.34 consensus.

