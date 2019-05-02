Mosaic cut at BAML on outlook for lower phosphate prices

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) -2.4% pre-market after BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $30 price target, cut from $34, citing concerns about lower phosphate prices.

Phosphate prices have been declining since October due to slower global demand and increased export supplies, says BAML analyst Steve Byrne.

The northern cornbelt may be short of fertilizer later in the spring due to barge traffic on the Mississippi River not being able to move north of Missouri and some fertilizer applications could be skipped, Byrne believes.

Also, Saudi Arabian Mining Co. CEO Darren Davis recently said he expects further price pressure on phosphate exports out of Saudi, Morocco and China.