Kellogg stays on track to hit full-year targets

Kellogg (NYSE:K) reports organic sales were up 0.3% in Q1. Operating profit fell off 25% Y/Y due chiefly to business realignment changes and unfavorable F/X swings.

The company says sales in North America were down less than 2%, while Kellogg Europe saw a 4% drop. Kellogg Latin America posted a 3% decline in sales.

CEO update: "We improved our top-line growth through more and better innovation, momentum on revitalized brands, and continued expansion in emerging markets. We also restructured our organization for greater agility, and further reshaped our future portfolio by reaching an agreement to sell certain brands later this summer. Meantime, we overcame some unexpected headwinds in our North America business in Q1, and delivered earnings that keep us on track for the year's financial targets."

Looking ahead, Kellogg expects its pending divestiture will likely reduce 2019 net sales by 2% to 3% and EPS by less than 5%.

The company also announces CFO Fareed Khan is leaving the company on July 1.

Shares of Kellogg are up 0.10% premarket to $59.45.

Previously: Kellogg beats by $0.06, misses on revenue (May 2)