Church & Dwight raised FY2018 guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) reports organic sales growth of 4.5% in Q1, driven by global consumer products growth of 5.2% which was driven by volume growth of 2.7% and positive product mix and pricing of 2.5%.

Consumer domestic net sales grew 4.5% to $784.9M, driven by household and personal care sales growth.

Consumer international net sales up 3.3% to $186.7M.

Specialty products net sales down 1.1% to $73.1M.

Gross margin rate improved 20 bps to 45.1%.

SG&A expense rate -50 bps to 12.6%.

Operating margin rate advanced 120 bps to 23.1%.

Q2 Guidance: Sales: ~+4%; Organic sales growth: ~+3.5%; Adjusted EPS: $0.52.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: ~+5% to +6%; Organic sales growth: ~+3.5%; Gross margin rate: +50 bps; Diluted EPS: $2.26 to $2.28; Adjusted EPS: $2.43 to $2.47; Cash from operations: To be ~$800M.

