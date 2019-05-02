Macerich Q1 mall occupancy improves to 94.7% Y/Y

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Q1 FFO per share of 80 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 79 cents, and compares with 82 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding loss on extinguishment of debt, Q1 FFO per share was 81 cents.

Reaffirms 2019 FFO per share guidance of $3.65-$3.73, excluding impact of ASC 842.

"While 2019 started with a heavy volume of retailer bankruptcies, all of which we had anticipated, the leasing environment for backfill of these vacancies is strong and the sales productivity and attractiveness of our portfolio continues to improve," said CEO Tom O'Hern.

Mall portfolio occupancy of 94.7% at March 31, 2019 compares with 94.0% at March 31, 2018; average rent per square foot increased to $60.74 at Q1-end from $58.44 at March 31, 2018.

Q1 same-center NOI, excluding lease termination income, increased to $209.0M from $205.5M.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $198.8M increased from $192.2M a year ago.

