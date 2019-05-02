Yeti expects double-digit sales growth

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) reports sales rose 15% to $155M in Q1.

Direct-to-consumer sales increased 28% to $62M during the quarter, led by strong performance in the drinkware category. Coolers & equipment sales rose 11% to $59.7M.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 58% to $21M.

Gross profit soared to 49.3% of sales from 42.3% a year ago on a favorable channel mix and cost improvements. SG&A expenses were up to 43.7% of sales from 39.9% a year ago.

The company expects full-year revenue growth of 11.5% to 13.0% and EPS of $1.02 to $1.06 vs. $1.01 consensus.

Yeti -0.80% premarket to $33.65. Shares are up 129% YTD.

