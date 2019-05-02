Fluor tanks ~15% on large Q1 earnings miss, CEO transition and lower EPS outlook

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) down 14.5% in pre-market as the company says that Q1 net loss of $58M was negatively impacted by $39M as a result of restructuring charges, foreign exchange losses and related tax impacts; net loss adjusted basis was $19M.

Lowers 2019 EPS guidance to $1.50 to $2.00 from $2.50 to $3.00 (compared to $2.76 consensus).

Revenues declined 13% Y/Y to $4.2B, due to lower sales across segments except, Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power that benefited from increased project execution activities in mining & metals

Sales by segment: Energy & Chemicals: $1.5B (-24%); Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power: $1.4B (+52%); Government: $785M (-41%); Diversified Services: $550M (-15%)

Also, David Seaton has stepped down as CEO after serving the company for 34 years, effective May 1, 2019.

Alan Boeckmann has been appointed executive chairman of the board, and Carlos Hernandez will serve as the interim CEO

