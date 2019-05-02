Citi bullish on Amarin, sees rally back to March peak

In a note, Citigroup analyst Joel Beatty (BUY) raised his fair value target on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to $23 from $20, expecting the stock to claw back to its relatively recent high of $23.25 on March 5, almost a 33% climb.

Appearing to ignore the company's failed bid to block the U.S. importation of competing products via a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission and a recent opinion from a European advisory group that omega-3 fatty acid medicines containing a combination of EPA and DHA at a certain dose are not effective in preventing further cardiovascular problems in heart attack patients, Mr. Beatty believes that a potential label expansion (CV benefit claim) will be an inflection point for sales.

Current consensus views on 2019 and 2020 sales are $365M and $567M, respectively.