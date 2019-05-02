HollyFrontier posts Q1 beat as refining margins slip only slightly

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) +0.9% pre-market after beating Q1 earnings expectations, as refining margins fell less than feared and operating costs declined, offsetting a drop in oil processed due to maintenance at two of the company's largest refineries.

HFC says its Q1 refinery gross margins fell to $12.74/bbl from $12.83/bbl in the year-ago quarter, while total operating costs and expenses slipped 6% Y/Y to $3.51B.

Q1 crude oil charge averaged 400.4K bbl/day vs. 415.2K bbl/day a year ago, due primarily to the planned turnaround at the Tulsa East refinery and unplanned maintenance at the El Dorado refinery.

"With a rebound in the gasoline market and no major planned downtime until September, we are well positioned for strong financial performance heading into the summer driving season," the company says.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) reported Q1 EBITDA of $93.5M compared to $88.5M in the year-ago quarter.