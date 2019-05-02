Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper

Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) trades higher after besting estimates on both lines of its Q1 report.

Sales were up 10.4% on a constant currency basis, led by an increase of 13% in the North America business segment and an increase of 3% in the international business segment. Direct to consumer channel sales topped $75M during the quarter to account for 11% of global revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 8% to $93M.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year EBITDA of $435M to $475M vs. $461M consensus.

Shares of TPX are up 5.35% premarket to $65.00.

