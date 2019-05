ACCO Brands beat estimates in Q1 and reaffirms FY2019 outlook

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) reports comparable sales fell 0.5% in Q1, due to lower sales in the U.S.

ACCO Brands North America sales decreased 3.1% to $160.4M.

ACCO Brands EMEA sales declined 5.2% to $146.5M.

ACCO Brands International sales grew 1.5% to $87M.

Adjusted gross margin rate increased 60 bps to 32%.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 100 bps to 5.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin up 50 bps to 10.8%.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: -3% to flat; Adjusted EPS: $1.10 to $1.20; Free cash flow: $165M to $175M.

