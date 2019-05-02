Clovis secures $175M to finance clinical trial; shares ahead 3%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) inks an agreement with affiliates of TPG Sixth Street Partners for up to $175M in financing to fund its 1000-subject Phase 3 ATHENA clinical trial evaluating the combination of Rubraca (rucaparib) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in first-line ovarian cancer.

The study will enroll newly diagnosed patients who have completed platinum-based chemo. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS) up to ~seven years. Secondary endpoints include overall survival, response rate and duration of response.

The estimated primary completion date is December 2024. The estimated study completion date is December 2030.