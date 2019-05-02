Clovis secures $175M to finance clinical trial; shares ahead 3%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) inks an agreement with affiliates of TPG Sixth Street Partners for up to $175M in financing to fund its 1000-subject Phase 3 ATHENA clinical trial evaluating the combination of Rubraca (rucaparib) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in first-line ovarian cancer.
The study will enroll newly diagnosed patients who have completed platinum-based chemo. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS) up to ~seven years. Secondary endpoints include overall survival, response rate and duration of response.
The estimated primary completion date is December 2024. The estimated study completion date is December 2030.
CLVS is up 3% premarket on light volume.
