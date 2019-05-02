Cloud Peak wins another week of reprieve on unpaid debt

Cloud Peak Energy (OTCPK:CLDP) has secured another extension on a $1.8M interest payment after reaching an agreement with creditors to extend a grace period for the unpaid debt until May 7.

CLDP chose not to make the $1.8M interest payment on debt due in 2024 on March 15, taking advantage of a 30-day grace period, and received a second reprieve from creditors on April 14 until May 1; that forbearance now will continue until May 7.

The struggling Powder River Basin coal producer also postponed a $17.4M interest payment due May 1 for 2021 debt, launching a 30-day grace period.