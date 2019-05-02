Medical Properties Trust Q1 FFO falls on 2018 asset sales

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Q1 normalized FFO of $117.8M, or 31 cents per share, matching the consensus estimate.

The decline from $131.5M, or 36 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter results from more than $1.5B in asset sales in 2018, including the sale of its 50% interest in 71 German hospitals through a joint venture.

Suspends 2019 normalized FFO guidance pending clarity on the timing of closing anticipated acquisitions.

Reaffirms outlook for $2.5B of acquisitions in 2019, and upon completion annual run-rate of $1.54-$1.56 normalized FFO per share.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

