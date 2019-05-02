Qualcomm notches a couple of post-earnings upgrades; shares still down a bit

No details are yet available, but BAML upgrades to Buy from Neutral, and lifts its price target to $105, or 22% upside from yesterday's close.

Raymond James' Chris Caso, meanwhile, boosts to Strong Buy from Buy. His $115 price target suggests more than 30% upside .

With the stock up over 50% over the past few weeks, satiated bulls are taking some profits following last night's earnings beat. QCOM down 1.55% premarket.

Previously: Qualcomm forecasts $4.7B from Apple settlement (May 1)

Previously: Qualcomm beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (May 1)