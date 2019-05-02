Tesla looks to steady the ship with capital raise

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are up 4.4% in premarket action as they hold on to their gains following news of a $2B capital raise through stock ($650M) and senior notes ($1.35B).

The company has also given underwriters a 30-day period to purchase an additional 15% of each offering ,which would take the total raise closer to $2.3B.

"We view this as a clear net positive for Tesla as the company needed to take its medicine and clear the air of the very real investor worries that the company would not having enough capital to meet its debt obligation this November and future cap ex needs," writes Wedbush's Dan Ives in his first pass at the market implications.

"This was a smart move by Musk and Tesla to rip the band-aid off and go to the capital markets as the growing worries around capital was a black cloud over the stock on the heels of the company's troubled March results and the choppy path ahead," he adds.

Previously: Tesla +5% after filing to raise $2B (May 2)