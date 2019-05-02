DuPont may seek to sell six businesses with $2B of revenue

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) will move six units into a new non-core segment as it considers options including divestment, incoming company CEO Marc Doyle said during today's earnings conference call.

The non-core units are photovoltaic and advanced materials, biomaterials, clean technologies, sustainable solutions, the Hemlock Semiconductor Group joint venture and the DuPont Teijin Films joint venture.

The businesses last year totaled ~$2B in revenues and had operating EBITDA margin of 23%, or ~$500M total operating EBITDA.