Harmony’s gold output up by ~30% but warns of rising costs on higher electricity tariffs; shares down ~4%

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) slips 4.1% in pre-market as the company maintains its FY19 production guidance of 1.45M ounces, but warns of an increase in all-in sustaining costs to R540,000/kg compared to prior range of R520,000/kg to R530,000/kg; the increase in costs was because of electricity price increases implemented by Eskom
Gold output for 9 months ended March, ballooned by 29% to 1.08M ounces, as the full impact of its new Hidden Valley and Moab Khotsong mines was realized.
Moab contributed 6,156kg compared to 764kg last year; Hidden Valley shot up to 4,426kg from 1,519kg.
Cash operating unit costs increased by 2% to R438 452/kg and all-in sustaining units cost increased by 5% to R543 432/kg; average received gold price of R579,778/kg is slightly higher than last year.
The Hidden Valley mine reported production profit of R1.45B, up from R23M, boosting Harmony' production profit to R4.8B from R3.5B
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox