Icahn Enterprises -1.4% after open market sales pact, Q1 loss

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) slides 1.4% after announcing an open market sales agreement to sell depositary units for up to $400M in proceeds.

Proceeds from the transactions, if any, will fund potential acquisitions and may be used for general limited partnership purposes; IEP also expects the sales, if any, to strengthen its credit profile, expand its unitholder base and improve daily trading liquidity.

The board of IEP's general partner declares quarterly distribution of $2.00 per depositary unit.

Q1 net loss from continuing operations of $394M, or $2.02 per share, compares with net income of $98M, or 55 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Q1 2019 net loss includes net loss from investment activities of $674M.

Q1 net sales of $2.30B falls from $2.36B a year ago.

Indicative net asset value at March 31, 2019 of $8.19B vs. $8.15B at Dec. 31, 2018.

Previously: Icahn Enterprises EPS of -$2.02 (May 2)