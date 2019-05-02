Zynga +13.8% as analysts upgrade on strong Q1

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is up 13.8% premarket after posting record mobile revenue and bookings in its Q1 results last night.

Pointing to those results, Baird upgraded the stock to Outperform from a previous Neutral. Analyst Colin Sebastian raised his price target to $8 from $5, implying 45% upside.

A more cautious Barclays also upgraded, to Equal Weight from Underweight, pointing to the easing of concerns in outlook for growth and margins. The firm raised its price target to $6 from $4.60; shares closed yesterday at $5.51.

Earnings call transcript