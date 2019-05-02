Abiomed on go with large study to assess Impella CP in STEMI heart attacks

The FDA has signed off on a 668-subject clinical trial evaluating Abiomed's (NASDAQ:ABMD) Impella CP heart pump in patients undergoing treatment for a type of heart attack called an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).

The study will assess the hypothesis that unloading the left ventricle for 30 minutes prior to reperfusion (current standard of care) will reduce myocardial damage from STEMI heart attack and will lead to a reduction in future heart failure-related events.

Half the participants will receive delayed reperfusion (restoration of blood flow) after 30 minutes of left ventricle unloading with the Impella CP while the other half will receive immediate reperfusion.

The primary endpoint is infarct size as a percent of left ventricle mass, measured at 3-5 days via cardiac MRI.

Enrollment should commence in October and should end in 3-4 years.