UAA, ZNGA among premarket gainers

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) +71% .

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) +21% on Q1 earnings.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) +13% on Q1 earnings

InspireMD (NYSEMKT:NSPR) +13%.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) +9% .

Avalon Holdings (NYSEMKT:AWX) +9% .

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) +9% as data showing the potential of AKB-9778, a VE-PTP inhibitor and Tie2 activator, to lower intra-ocular pressure in human subjects.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) +8% on Q1 earnings.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) +8% as it gets CE Mark for IH Microarray.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) +7% on announcing that four posters highlighting the unmet clinical need and economic burden among patients with anemia due to chronic kidney disease will be presented at the 2019 Spring Clinical Meetings of the National Kidney Foundation.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) +7% on Q1 earnings.