U.S. Steel to invest $1B in Pennsylvania plants

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) says it will spend $1B to upgrade its Mon Valley Works in Pennsylvania, which the company says will keep the area's last integrated steel mill operating for decades to come.

The company plans to build a new "sustainable" endless casting and rolling facility at its Edgar Thomson Plant - the first of its kind in the U.S. and one of only a handful in the world - and a cogeneration facility at its Clairton Plant.

U.S. Steel says the investment will make the Mon Valley Works the company's principal source of substrate for the production of its Advanced High Strength Steel that assists automotive customers in meeting fuel efficiency standards.