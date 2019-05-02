WWE +1.3% as Loop Capital raises to Buy

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is up 1.3% premarket following an upgrade to Buy at Loop Capital, from a previous Hold.

The firm cites an explanation that WWE also noted in its recent swing to a loss: an "unusual amount of talent injuries" that likely hurt engagement from Q4 into Q1 and depressed TV ratings.

But WWE is using its short-term TV rights profits to invest in long-term growth, Loop says, particularly internationally. It's "uniquely positioned with live event programming, which has become the most valuable form of video content." (h/t Bloomberg)

Loop's raised its price target to $100 from $85, implying 21% upside.