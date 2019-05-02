More on Berry Plastics Q2 miss

Berry Plastics (NYSE:BERY) reports organic sales decrease in Q2, due to a 3% base volume decline and decreased selling price of $5M.

Consumer Packaging net sales increased 6% to $639M.

Health, Hygiene, & Specialties net sales slipped 3% to $683M.

Engineered Materials net sales fell 4% to $628M.

Gross margin rate advanced 20 bps to 19.1%.

SG&A expense rate up 70 bps to 7.3%.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 30 bps to 11.7%.

Operating EBITDA grew 1.1% to $354M.

FY2019 Guidance: Cash flow from operation: $1.04B; Adjusted free cash flow: $670M; Capex: $350M.

