Constellation Brands makes a strong whiskey move

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) discloses that it acquired a majority stake in Nelson's Green Brier Distillery after initially taking a minority stake in 2016.

Nelson's Green Brier is a craft Tennessee whiskey distillery that is set to release a Tennessee Whiskey later this year.

"Our ventures group was created to identify up-and-coming brands, and we’re excited about one of our first ventures investments being folded into our portfolio," says Constellation CEO Bill Newlands. "Whiskey is a red-hot category, and Tennessee whiskey fills a white space for us," he adds.

The company expects to scale up Nelson's Green Brier in the next few years.

The investment is Constellation's first ventures investment to be fully integrated into the business.

