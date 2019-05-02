Spirit Realty invests $179.6M in Q1, boosts 2019 AFFO guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Q1 FFO per share of 86 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 80 cents and compares with $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

Invested $178.6M, including $160.3M for the acquisition of 22 properties, with an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.16% and an economic yield of 7.93%.

Disposed of seven properties for $46.5M in gross proceeds with an overall weighted average capitalization of 7.54% on four income-producing properties.

Adjusts 2019 AFFO per share guidance to $3.35-$3.39 from prior range of $3.32-$3.38; now sees capital deployment of $450M-$600M vs. prior range of $400.0M-$550.0M; asset disposition of $225.0M-$325.0M trimmed from $250.0M-$350.0M.

