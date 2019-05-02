Arcus Bio teams up with Strata Oncology in AB122 study

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS -1.8% ) will collaborate with Strata Oncology leveraging the latter's drug development platform and proprietary biomarkers to evaluate AB122, a PD-1 inhibitor, in a basket study in cancer patients who have failed to respond adequately to anti-PD-1 therapy.

Potential participants will be screened with the StrataNGS tumor sequencing test aimed at identifying those who may respond to treatment.

Under the terms of the agreement, Strata is eligible to receive a $2.5M development milestone, regulatory and commercial milestones and royalties net U.S. sales of AB122 in the biomarker-identified indication. Arcus has also issued an undisclosed number of restricted common shares to Strata.