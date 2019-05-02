Spartan Motors maintains FY2019 profit guidance on Q1 earnings beat

Spartan Motors (SPAR -3.2% ) reports Fleet vehicles & services sales rose 105.4% to $122.6M in Q1, due to pass-through sales on the USPS truck body order in addition to increased volume related to walk-in-van, truck body and upfits.

Emergency response sales fell 7.4% to $61.8M

Specialty chassis & vehicles sales increased 7.2% to $51.7M.

Gross margin rate decreased 230 bps to 10.5%.

SG&A expense rate -150 bps to 8.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rate fell 120 bps to 2%.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: $865M to $815M; Adjusted EBITDA: $37.1M to $41.1M; Net income: $19.5M to $22.6M; Effective tax rate: ~24%; Diluted EPS: $0.56 to $0.64; Adjusted EPS: $0.57 to $0.65; Shares outstanding: ~35.3M.

Previously: Spartan Motors beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 2)