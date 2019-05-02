Gardner Denver scores Street-high PT

Gardner Denver's (GDI -0.3% ) price target has been raised to a Street-high of $50 from $30 at BTIG, with analyst Igor Levi saying that the company’s merger with Ingersoll-Rand's industrial division is not priced in yet.

The deal will create "a flow control power house" with a wide product and geographic footprint, he adds, noting that exposure to cyclical upstream energy will no longer be a major driver for GDI, declining from around 25% share of sales to about 10% in the new company.

Source: Bloomberg First Word