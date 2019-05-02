FCC seeks update on mobile companies' location data sales

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has written letters to the four major U.S. wireless providers seeking follow-up information on their promises to halt the sale of real-time location data on their customers to data aggregators.

Press reports in January noted how a reporter got real-time locations of subscribers with just a $300 payment to a bounty hunter, and described a system where the carriers sold their subscribers' location data to third-party aggregation services. All carriers said they would end any remaining practices.

Rosenworcel sent similar letters to each, citing their respective promises to end the practice: AT&T (T +0.1% ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) by March; Sprint (S +0.2% ) by May 31; and Verizon (VZ +0.3% ) "this year."

In the case of AT&T and T-Mobile, she's requesting a confirmation of the end of their efforts, and further explanations and clarifications on whether they permitted anyone to save and store location data (and efforts to ensure that former data are destroyed). She's looking for an update on the timeline at the other two carriers.

She's asking for a reply from each company by May 15.