Hanesbrands dips after earnings

Investors are taking a cautious look at Hanesbrands (HBI -0.4% ) after factoring in Q1 results ahead of expectations and some mixed guidance.

Hanesbrands expects Q2 sales of $1.74B to $1.77B vs. $1.76B consensus and EPS of $0.43 to $0.45 vs. $0.46 consensus. Full-year sales of $6.89B to $6.99B are anticipated vs. $6.91B consensus.

Management says key assumptions in the company's guidance include a cautious outlook for the U.S. brick-and-mortar retail market, continued progress in U.S. Innerwear revitalization initiatives, price increases and a conservative view on elasticity, negative effects of currency exchange rates and increased marketing investment to support brand plans.

