Stocks seek direction after yesterday's Fed-related slide

Stocks drift between small gains and losses open, a day after the Fed disappointed investors by leaving key interest rates unchanged and suggesting rate cuts were not on the horizon; Dow flat, S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

European bourses trade mostly lower, with France's CAC -0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% but Germany's DAX +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite remain closed.

In U.S. corporate news, Tesla +3.6% after saying it would look to raise $2.3B in debt and equity, while 3M -0.5% after agreeing to buy Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries for $6.7B.

Real estate ( +0.8% ), financials ( +0.3% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.3% ) take the early lead in the S&P 500 sector standings, while the energy ( -0.4% ), industrials ( -0.4% ) and materials ( -0.4% ) groups trail the broader market.

U.S. Treasury prices are trending lower, pushing yields higher, with the two-year note up 2 bps to 2.32% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 2.52%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.76.