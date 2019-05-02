Data & Listings bolsters Intercontinental Exchange Q1 results

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +0.6%) Q1 adjusted EPS of 92 cents, beat the average analyst estimate by 2 cents and improved from 90 cents in the year-ago quarter as growth in its subscription-based Data & Listings business helped to offset a quarter of "relatively muted trading activity."
Q1 consolidated net revenue of $1.27B, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28B, increased from $1.23B a year earlier.
Q1 consolidated adjusted operating margin of 58% narrowed from 60% a year earlier.
Q1 Data & Listing adjusted operating income of $334M rose from $326M a year ago, while Trading & Clearing adjusted operating income of $408M edged up from $405M a year ago.
Guidance: Sees Q2 data revenue of $550M-$555M.
ICE's Q2 adjusted operating expenses expected to be $537M-$547M; interest expense seen at $71M in Q2
Full-year adjusted operating expenses expected to be $2.15B-$2.18B.
