Data & Listings bolsters Intercontinental Exchange Q1 results

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +0.6% ) Q1 adjusted EPS of 92 cents, beat the average analyst estimate by 2 cents and improved from 90 cents in the year-ago quarter as growth in its subscription-based Data & Listings business helped to offset a quarter of "relatively muted trading activity."

Q1 consolidated net revenue of $1.27B, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28B, increased from $1.23B a year earlier.

Q1 consolidated adjusted operating margin of 58% narrowed from 60% a year earlier.

Q1 Data & Listing adjusted operating income of $334M rose from $326M a year ago, while Trading & Clearing adjusted operating income of $408M edged up from $405M a year ago.

Guidance: Sees Q2 data revenue of $550M-$555M.