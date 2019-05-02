Cree -5.1% after miss, though analysts tap brakes

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is off 5.1% in regular-session action after missing revenue in its fiscal Q3 report, and providing downside guidance for the current quarter.

But a pair of analysts looked to the future and raised price targets to reflect a more neutral stance.

Cowen's Jeffrey Osborne is "increasingly constructive on Cree's opportunity pipeline" and new capacity expansions, and lifts his price target to $55 from $45, vs. current pricing of $61.49.

Piper Jaffray goes even higher, raising its target to $62 from $55. That dim guidance is a "minor speed bump for a fast-growing company," Harsh Kumar writes, and long-term growth drivers like materials demand are still in place. (h/t Bloomberg)