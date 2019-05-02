Realogy -13% as Q1 disappoints, focus on cost-cutting

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) slumps 13% after Q1 results came in worse than expected with adjusted loss per share of 87 cents missing the 85-cent consensus estimate.

Q1 loss widens from the 51-cent adjusted loss per share in the year-ago quarter.

Remains on track to achieve $70M in cost savings for full-year 2019 and is looking for "additional opportunities across the business," says CFO Charlotte Simonelli.

Realogy expects to prioritize investing in its business and reducing leverage over other potential uses of cash until it can cut consolidated leverage ratio to below 4.00 to 1.00; anticipates continuing quarterly cash dividend.

Q1 net revenue of $1.11B fell short of the $1.16B consensus estimate and declined from $1.23B a year ago due to lower transaction volume at NRT.

Q1 operating EBITDA was negative $4M vs. positive $34M a year ago.

