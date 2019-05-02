Materion +22% on sharp Q1 earnings beat; raises 2019 EPS guidance

Materion (MTRN +21.8% ) raises 2019 adjusted earnings guidance approximately 8% from $2.62 - $2.74, to $2.80 - $3.00; midpoint of the revised guidance is +22% Y/Y.

Q1 value-added sales increases 4% Y/Y to $187.7M, due to strong commercial execution particularly in the defense, energy, and telecom infrastructure end markets, partially offset by weakness in consumer electronics.

Overall gross margin declines from 32% to 37%; Operating margin expands from 7% to 11%;

The company says that operating profit reached the highest level for any quarter, and significant improvement in profitability reflects a favorable sales mix along with improved operational performance.

