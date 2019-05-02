Ensco Rowan -5% after posting bigger than expected Q1 loss

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) plunges to a 52-week low after reporting a much wider than expected Q1 loss and a 3% Y/Y revenue decline to $406M; Q1 results reflect only the performance of Ensco rather than the new merged entity.

ESV says Q1 revenues fell primarily due to the sale of two rigs that operated in the year-ago period and a decline in the average dayrate to $121K from $132K in Q1 2018; utilization increased to 58% from 54% in prior-year quarter.

Q1 floater revenues fell 10% Y/Y to $233M as average dayrates declined to $240K from $263K, while jackup revenues rose 10% to $157M on higher reported utilization.