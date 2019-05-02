Verizon annual meeting goes management's way

Verizon's (VZ +1% ) annual meeting went largely by the books, according to preliminary results, with management proposals passing and all shareholder proposals defeated.

The shareholders elected each of 10 directors to a one-year term, and signed off on Ernst & Young as the company's auditor as well as named executive compensation.

Meanwhile, five shareholder proposals failed: to eliminate an investment option under the nonqualified savings plan; to adopt an independent chair policy; to issue a report on potential online exploitation of children; to report on the feasibility of putting cyber security and data privacy performance metrics into incentive pay for execs; and amending policy providing for shareholder approval of severance arrangements.