Oxford Lane Capital +2.2% after NAV rises 10% in fiscal Q4

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) rises 2.2% after reporting fiscal Q4 core net investment income of $20.8M, or 53 cents per share.

Net asset value per share as of March 31, 2019 of $8.32 increased from $7.56 at Dec. 31, 2018.

During the quarter, Oxford Lane recorded a GAAP net increase in net assets resulting from operations of ~$38.1M, or 96 cents per share, including net investment income of $13.5M, net realized loss of $5.0M, and net unrealized appreciation of $29.6M.

OXLC made additional CLO investments of ~$145.4M and received $89.3M from sales and repayments of its CLO investments during the quarter.

