Cross Country Healthcare +4.6% post Q1 results

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN +4.6% ) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 7.2% Y/Y to $195.17M.

Segment revenue: Nurse and Allied Staffing $176.1M (-5% Y/Y); Physician Staffing $16.2M (-25% Y/Y) & Search Services $2.9M (-19% Y/Y).

Contribution income: Nurse and Allied Staffing $14.2M (-15.5% Y/Y); Physician Staffing $0.4M (-73.3% Y/Y) & Search Services -$0.3M (-200% Y/Y).

Average Nurse and Allied Staffing revenue per FTE per day of $279; Average field FTEs were 7,017 (-0.6% Y/Y).

For Physician Staffing, days filled were 10,280 (-11.9% Y/Y) & revenue per day filled $1,572.

Gross profit margin declined 90 bps to 24.7%.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 215 bps to 1.84%.

CFO was $12.8M, the Company made optional principal prepayments of $7.5M.

The Company had $18.3M in cash and equivalents and $76.4M principal balance on our term loan.

Q1 Outlook: Revenue: $197-202M; Gross profit margin of 24.8-25.3%; Adj. EBITDA $4-5M & Adj. EPS $(-0.01) to 0.01.

