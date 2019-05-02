Mortgage rates fall after four weeks of rising

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.14% in the week ending May 2, 2019, down from 4.20% in the previous week and 4.55% at this time last year, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

"These lower rates combined with solid economic growth, low inflation and rebounding consumer confidence should provide a solid foundation for home sales to continue to improve over the next couple of months," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (NYSE:ITB) rises 1.2% .

15-year FRM averaged 3.60% vs. 3.64% in the prior week and 4.03% at this time last year.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.68% vs. 3.77% in prior week and 3.69% a year ago.

