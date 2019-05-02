Higher prices, volumes lead Suncor Energy's Q1 past estimates

Suncor Energy (SU -0.1% ) reports better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues, thanks to higher oil prices, record downstream results and increased oil sands production.

Q1 funds from operations totaled C$2.58B, compared to C$2.16B in the prior-year quarter; cash flow from operating activities was C$1.55B, compared to C$724M a year earlier, reflecting the impact of higher commodity prices.

SU says its refining and marketing unit delivered record quarterly funds from operations and operating earnings of C$1.25B and C$1B, respectively.

SU says Q1 total oil sands production jumped 15% Y/Y to 657.2K bbl/day from 571.7K bbl/day a year ago, as increased production from the ramp up at Fort Hills and improved Syncrude asset utilization of 90% more than offset the impact of the Alberta government's mandatory production curtailments.

Average realized prices at the newly expanded Fort Hills oil sands mine more than doubled to $62.92/bbl from $30.57/bbl in Q4 2018, as steep discounts on western Canadian oil prices eased following Alberta's imposition of crude production curtailments.