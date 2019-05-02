ISS backs one dissident nominee for Gannett board

Influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has weighed in on the board fight at Gannett (GCI -2.7% ), recommending shareholders back five of Gannett's nominees, but also one of three from activist MNG/Digital First.

ISS says voters should support MNG nominee Steven Rossi, but withhold votes for Heath Freeman and Dana Needleman and support five incumbent nominees.

That's the best way to make sure that the board gives a hearing to MNG's offer (a $12/share cash bid for the company) while limiting downside if the deal doesn't materialize, ISS says.

MNG welcomed the support: “The ISS report echoes what MNG has been saying all along – that Gannett has underperformed, that its digital strategy has yet to bear fruit and may never do so, and that Gannett needs a catalyst for change on its board and should properly consider MNG’s offer or other strategic alternatives."

MNG's offer "at face value, makes sense for GCI shareholders," according to the part of the ISS report MNG is highlighting. "It would provide an exit – at a premium to historical valuations – from a company that has thus far been unable to realize profitable growth in its ongoing multi-year digital transformation, and that will face enhanced execution risk as it navigates a CEO transition and continued industry pressures in the immediate future."

Gannett responds that ISS has reached the wrong conclusion, reiterating that Rossi has no public board experience and that Rossi's "very close ties to MNG and Alden would prevent him from being able to meaningfully fulfill his duties as a Gannett director." It notes ISS acknowledged "significant concerns" related to committed financing for its deal offer, along with antitrust and pension issues.

Previously: MNG cuts Gannett opposition slate to three from six (Apr. 25 2019)