VistaGen's AV-101 flunks mid-stage depression study; shares down 45%

Thinly traded nano cap VistaGen Therapeutics (OTC:VTGN -44.8% ) slumps on almost a 5x surge in volume in reaction to the unsuccessful outcome of an exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial assessing lead candidate AV-101 as monotherapy in patients with treatment-resistant depression.

The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically significant change from baseline in a scale called HDRS (also known as Ham-D) compared to placebo.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future scientific conference.

Another Phase 2 study, ELEVATE, assessing AV-101 as adjunctive therapy in a population of patients with less than two years of depression is in process with topline results expected later this year. The primary endpoint is MADRS-10 score at week 2 compared to placebo (MADRS-10 is a 10-point questionnaire on suicidal thoughts).