EnPro Industries down 10% post Q1 results miss

EnPro Industries (NPO -10.5% ) reports net sales decline of 2.3% in Q1 to $360.3M, and segment margin of 9.4% down by 200 bps.

Segment sales and margins: Sealing Products $224.5M (-3.2% Y/Y) and 9.3% down 90 bps ; Engineered Products $79.5M (-7.5% Y/Y) and 7.8% down 900 bps ; and Power Systems $57.3M (+10% Y/Y) and 11.7% up by 400 bps .

Q1 Gross margin declined by 253 bps to 31.4%; and operating margin declined by 204 bps to 6.6%.

Q1 Adj. EBITDA decreased by 16.1% Y/Y to $43.1M, and margin declined by 190 bps to 12%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter were $9.9M, compared to cash used $20M a year ago.

Company had Cash and cash equivalents at end of period of $130.9M.

FY19 Guidance: EBITDA $224M to $232M; and Adj. EPS $4.25 to $4.52.

