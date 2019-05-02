More on Ryerson Q1 earnings

In Q1 Ryerson (RYI +12.2% ) achieved revenues of $1.23B, +31% Y/Y, with tons shipped increase 18% to 619 tons and average selling prices 11.1% higher to 1,988.

Excluding Central Steel & Wire acquisition, revenues were $1.06B, +12.5% with average selling prices 13.1% higher and tons shipped down 0.6%.

Gross margin expands 130bps to 18.8%.

For Q2 2019, the company anticipates tons shipped to be flat sequentially as customer demand sentiment remains stable; Average selling prices are expected to decline 1% to 3% sequentially.

Expects gross margin to expand ~30 to 50bps as average costs decline during the quarter at a slightly faster rate than average selling prices.

Forecasts, diluted EPS of $0.77 to $0.87, with adjusted EBITDA in the range of $64M to $68M

