OnDeck -9.8% on dimmer 2019 revenue outlook, disappointing Q1

OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) slides 9.8% after trimming its full-year revenue guidance , reflecting reduced expectations for loan growth.

Sees full-year 2019 gross revenue guidance to $435M-$455M vs. prior view of $445M-$465M issued in February.

Now sees high single-digit percentage growth in loans vs. low double-digit percentage growth in the February guidance; sees stable net interest margin compared with a slight increase previously expected.

Sees Q2 gross revenue of $108M-$112M (consensus estimate is $112.3M) and adjusted net income of $7M-$11M.

Q1 adjusted net income of $8.3M, or 10 cents per share, felll from $15.9M, or 20 cents per share, in Q4 2018 and rose from $6.4M, or 8 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 loans increased 3% Q/Q and 19% Y/Y with unit volume down 5% Q/Q and up 15% Y/Y.

Q1 gross revenue of $110.2M, in-line with consensus estimate, was essentially unchanged from Q4 and up 22% Y/Y.

Loan yield of 35.6% fell from 36.6% in the prior quarter, reflecting a decline in portfolio performance was pricing was generally stable.

Previously: OnDeck Capital misses by $0.01, revenue in-line (May 2)