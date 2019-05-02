Q1 miss and longer Virtis timeline pressure Nuvectra, down 31%

Thinly traded micro cap Nuvectra (NVTR -30.5% ) is down on over four times normal volume following the release of Q1 results that fell shy of consensus. Highlights:

Revenues: $11.1M (+16.8%); Algovita sales: $11.0M (+20.9%). Consensus revenue target was $12M.

Algovita (spinal cord stimulation device for chronic pain) sales outlook for 2019: $57M - 62M (+26.3% at midpoint).

Sales territories to increase to ~75 by year-end (~60 at present).

The FDA has requested additional information related to its marketing application for Virtis, a neuromodulation device for chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder. It plans to submit data on the biocompatibility of the leads by year-end which will delay potential approval into at least H1 2020. In mid-March, management expected approval this year (slide #19 in investor presentation).

Previously: Nuvectra Corporation misses by $0.17, misses on revenue (May 1)