Argonaut Gold down 6% on higher Q1 costs

Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF -6.5% ) reports Q1 revenue of $73.9M, 40% Y/Y on higher gold ounces sold to 54,779, +44% at average realized price up slightly to $1,309/ounce

Production reached 54,169 gold equivalent ounces, +33%, primarily driven by the crusher throughput expansion from 20,000 tonnes per day to 29,000 tonnes per day at El Castillo mine

Cash cost of $892 per gold ounce sold (+37%) and all-in sustaining cost of $1,123 per gold ounce sold (+30%)

Production costs increases ~89% to $51.1M, primarily due to an increase in gold ounces sold and an increase in cash cost per gold ounce sold

Gross margin is down 34% to $11.5M, with adj net income declining 70% to 2.4%

Anticipates 2019 production to be between 200,000 and 215,000 GEOs at a cash cost of between $775 to $875 per gold ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs of between $975 and $1,075 per gold ounce sold; plans to invest ~$50M-$60M

The company expects all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold to trend lower in 2H 2019 due to improved grades and a lower waste to ore ratio.

Previously: Argonaut Gold reports Q1 results (May 1)